Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ovechkin stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- Ovechkin's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|14:45
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.