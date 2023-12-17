Who is the team to beat at the top of the A-10 this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

A-10 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: W 82-68 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oakland
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
  • Last Game: W 83-58 vs Iona

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
  • Last Game: W 68-59 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bradley
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. VCU

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
  • Last Game: W 87-78 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UMass

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
  • Last Game: W 87-79 vs West Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Richmond

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
  • Last Game: W 64-56 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Opponent: Buffalo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
  • Last Game: L 64-54 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Opponent: Binghamton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. George Mason

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
  • Last Game: W 62-54 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Davidson

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 98-63 vs Lynchburg

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
  • Last Game: L 77-64 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. George Washington

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 132nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
  • Last Game: W 88-73 vs Bowie State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alcorn State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. La Salle

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 137th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
  • Last Game: L 84-77 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rosemont
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 164th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
  • Last Game: W 75-74 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ NC State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

14. Fordham

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Overall Rank: 220th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
  • Last Game: L 77-55 vs St. John's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Overall Rank: 224th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
  • Last Game: L 67-56 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Hampshire
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

