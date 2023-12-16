Virginia vs. Wofford December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) will meet the Wofford Terriers (6-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Virginia vs. Wofford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wofford Players to Watch
- Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.