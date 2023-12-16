The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 11.9 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared Turner: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Virginia vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
307th 68 Points Scored 74.2 202nd
2nd 53.2 Points Allowed 75.7 288th
310th 33.1 Rebounds 32.8 320th
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9 192nd
203rd 7.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th
61st 16 Assists 13.1 204th
1st 7.9 Turnovers 12 200th

