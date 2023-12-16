The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 11.9 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Virginia vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 307th 68 Points Scored 74.2 202nd 2nd 53.2 Points Allowed 75.7 288th 310th 33.1 Rebounds 32.8 320th 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9 192nd 203rd 7.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th 61st 16 Assists 13.1 204th 1st 7.9 Turnovers 12 200th

