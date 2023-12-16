The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) meet the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont Players to Watch

Shamir Bogues: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Long: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Veretto: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 204th 74.1 Points Scored 74.6 185th 81st 66.7 Points Allowed 63.7 33rd 270th 34.5 Rebounds 34.5 270th 280th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st 178th 7.5 3pt Made 10.6 13th 71st 15.5 Assists 14.7 108th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 8.7 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.