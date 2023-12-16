The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) meet the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Long: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Shamir Bogues: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Long: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
204th 74.1 Points Scored 74.6 185th
81st 66.7 Points Allowed 63.7 33rd
270th 34.5 Rebounds 34.5 270th
280th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st
178th 7.5 3pt Made 10.6 13th
71st 15.5 Assists 14.7 108th
128th 11.3 Turnovers 8.7 11th

