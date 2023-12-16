The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Vermont matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Vermont Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-9.5) 138.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-9.5) 138.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Hokies' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Vermont has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this year, four out of the Catamounts' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Sportsbooks rate Virginia Tech much higher (49th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (59th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Hokies currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

