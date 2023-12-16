The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Hokies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Hokies are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 268th.

The Hokies record 10.4 more points per game (74.1) than the Catamounts allow (63.7).

Virginia Tech is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Hokies were better in home games last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.

Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

