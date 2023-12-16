The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hokies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.
  • Virginia Tech is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 268th.
  • The Hokies record 10.4 more points per game (74.1) than the Catamounts allow (63.7).
  • Virginia Tech is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hokies were better in home games last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.
  • Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Auburn L 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso W 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Vermont - Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 American - Cassell Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

