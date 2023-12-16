How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Georgia Tech vs Penn State (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- La Salle vs Miami (FL) (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Georgetown vs Notre Dame (2:15 PM ET | December 16)
- Clemson vs Memphis (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Hokies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 268th.
- The Hokies record 10.4 more points per game (74.1) than the Catamounts allow (63.7).
- Virginia Tech is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hokies were better in home games last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.
- Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
