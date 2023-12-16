Saturday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) matching up with the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Virginia Tech, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Vermont 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-8.6)

Virginia Tech (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Virginia Tech's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, while Vermont's is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hokies are 4-6-0 and the Catamounts are 4-5-0.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (scoring 74.1 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball while giving up 66.7 per outing to rank 81st in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech is 270th in college basketball at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Virginia Tech connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 33.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.3% from long range.

The Hokies rank 119th in college basketball by averaging 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 148th in college basketball, allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia Tech has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

