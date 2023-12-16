2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia Tech March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we count on Virginia Tech to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +15000
How Virginia Tech ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|68
Virginia Tech's best wins
Virginia Tech defeated the Boise State Broncos (No. 46 in the RPI) in an 82-75 win on November 23 -- its signature win of the season. Hunter Cattoor tallied a team-high 18 points with three rebounds and one assist in the game against Boise State.
Next best wins
- 73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 104/RPI) on December 16
- 71-62 over Iowa State (No. 125/RPI) on November 24
- 98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 183/RPI) on November 19
- 71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 320/RPI) on December 9
- 75-68 at home over Louisville (No. 338/RPI) on December 3
Virginia Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, Virginia Tech has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).
- Based on the RPI, the Hokies have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Virginia Tech gets the 63rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Hokies have 14 games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Of VA Tech's 20 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Virginia Tech's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. American Eagles
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
