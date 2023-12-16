Virginia vs. Northeastern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Northeastern matchup.
Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Northeastern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-17.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-17.5)
|127.5
|-3000
|+1120
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Virginia vs. Northeastern Betting Trends
- Virginia is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Cavaliers' nine games have gone over the point total.
- Northeastern has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Huskies games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this year.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Virginia is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (32nd in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (27th).
- The Cavaliers' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).
- Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.