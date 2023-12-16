How to Watch Virginia vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 310th.
- The Cavaliers score 7.7 fewer points per game (68) than the Huskies give up (75.7).
- When Virginia puts up more than 75.7 points, it is 4-0.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in away games (65.7).
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.6).
- In home games, Virginia sunk one fewer threes per game (6.6) than in road games (7.6). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to away from home (38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 59-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|W 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 77-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
