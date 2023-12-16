VCU vs. Temple: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Temple Owls (6-3) are 8.5-point underdogs against the VCU Rams (5-5) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
VCU vs. Temple Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|VCU
|-8.5
|136.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
VCU Betting Records & Stats
- In five games this season, VCU and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 total points.
- The average total in VCU's outings this year is 137.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Rams are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- VCU has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Rams are 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -400 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for VCU.
VCU vs. Temple Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|VCU
|5
|50%
|71.0
|149.8
|66.0
|138.6
|139.3
|Temple
|5
|83.3%
|78.8
|149.8
|72.6
|138.6
|137.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional VCU Insights & Trends
- The Rams record only 1.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Owls give up (72.6).
- VCU has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
VCU vs. Temple Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|VCU
|5-5-0
|1-3
|4-6-0
|Temple
|5-1-0
|0-0
|5-1-0
VCU vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|VCU
|Temple
|15-3
|Home Record
|9-7
|8-3
|Away Record
|6-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.0
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.0
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.