The VCU Rams (5-5) face the Temple Owls (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

VCU vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Shulga: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Jason Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 18.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Zion Stanford: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK William Settle: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Sam Hofman: 5.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Temple Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 266th 71.0 Points Scored 78.8 103rd 66th 66.0 Points Allowed 72.6 224th 206th 36.2 Rebounds 41.2 34th 204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.6 39th 109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 128th 183rd 13.5 Assists 12.1 273rd 293rd 13.4 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.