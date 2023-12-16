The VCU Rams (5-5) face the Temple Owls (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Temple Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

  • Zeb Jackson: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Max Shulga: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Toibu Lawal: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

  • Hysier Miller: 18.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zion Stanford: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • William Settle: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 5.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

VCU vs. Temple Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank
266th 71.0 Points Scored 78.8 103rd
66th 66.0 Points Allowed 72.6 224th
206th 36.2 Rebounds 41.2 34th
204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.6 39th
109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 128th
183rd 13.5 Assists 12.1 273rd
293rd 13.4 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

