Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
