The Washington Capitals, T.J. Oshie included, will face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Oshie against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

T.J. Oshie vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oshie Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Oshie has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 16:27 on the ice per game.

In one of 20 games this season, Oshie has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Oshie has a point in three games this year through 20 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Oshie has an assist in two of 20 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Oshie has an implied probability of 37.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Oshie has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Oshie Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.