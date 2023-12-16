When the Washington Capitals play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will T.J. Oshie score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Oshie averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

