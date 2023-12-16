Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Suffolk, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King's Fork High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.