The Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (8-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 61.3 points per game, only four more points than the 57.3 the Spiders give up.

Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Richmond is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.

The 75.4 points per game the Spiders record are 5.7 more points than the Flames give up (69.7).

Richmond has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Liberty is 2-6 when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

The Spiders are making 47.1% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46) Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40) Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

