2024 NCAA Bracketology: Richmond March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect Richmond to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Richmond ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|235
Richmond's best wins
Richmond's best victory this season came against the Charlotte 49ers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in the RPI. Richmond secured the 64-56 win at home on December 16. Jordan King was the top scorer in the signature victory over Charlotte, posting 21 points with four rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 82-65 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on November 21
- 90-61 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on November 25
- 88-69 at home over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on December 2
- 93-75 at home over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on November 6
- 90-48 at home over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on November 11
Richmond's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- The Spiders have the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).
- Richmond has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Richmond has been handed the 136th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Spiders have 16 games remaining against teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Richmond's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Richmond's next game
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. Buffalo Bulls
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
