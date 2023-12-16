The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Richmond has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Spiders games have gone over the point total seven out of 10 times this season.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

49ers games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

