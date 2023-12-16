Saturday's contest features the Richmond Spiders (5-5) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) squaring off at Robins Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 71-68 victory for Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 71, Charlotte 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-2.8)

Richmond (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Richmond has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Charlotte is 5-3-0. The Spiders have hit the over in seven games, while 49ers games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game with a +85 scoring differential overall. They put up 78 points per game (119th in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per contest (144th in college basketball).

The 32.7 rebounds per game Richmond averages rank 323rd in the country, and are 5.2 fewer than the 37.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

Richmond connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 38.1% from deep while its opponents hit 32.1% from long range.

The Spiders rank 51st in college basketball by averaging 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 229th in college basketball, allowing 91 points per 100 possessions.

Richmond has won the turnover battle by 3.7 turnovers per game, committing 7.9 (first in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (234th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.