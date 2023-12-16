The Radford Highlanders (8-4) meet the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Radford vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 350th 63.2 Points Scored 75.8 161st 228th 72.9 Points Allowed 67.3 99th 361st 28.6 Rebounds 38.1 115th 359th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th 138th 8.0 3pt Made 8.1 128th 289th 11.7 Assists 12.3 256th 228th 12.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

