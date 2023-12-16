How to Watch Radford vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (8-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bison allow to opponents.
- Radford is 5-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 361st.
- The 75.8 points per game the Highlanders average are only 2.9 more points than the Bison allow (72.9).
- Radford has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford is putting up 84.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.9 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.3).
- The Highlanders allow 60.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 76.0 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Radford has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|W 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|W 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
