The Radford Highlanders (8-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bison allow to opponents.

Radford is 5-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 361st.

The 75.8 points per game the Highlanders average are only 2.9 more points than the Bison allow (72.9).

Radford has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is putting up 84.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.9 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.3).

The Highlanders allow 60.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 76.0 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Radford has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in away games.

