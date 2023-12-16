Saturday's contest at Sojka Pavilion has the Radford Highlanders (8-4) matching up with the Bucknell Bison (3-7) at 3:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 win for Radford, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Radford vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 71, Bucknell 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-1.6)

Radford (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Bucknell is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Radford's 7-3-0 ATS record. The Bison have a 3-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 161st in college basketball, and conceding 67.3 per contest, 99th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Radford accumulates rank 115th in the country, 4.1 more than the 34.0 its opponents collect.

Radford hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball) while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc (13th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 27.7%.

Radford loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

