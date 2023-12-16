High school basketball is on the schedule today in Portsmouth, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Portsmouth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Churchland High School at James Monroe High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Tallwood High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16

5:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kecoughtan High School at I. C. Norcom High School