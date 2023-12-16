Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Norfolk, Virginia today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northampton High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.