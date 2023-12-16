The Hofstra Pride (6-4) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -9.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Norfolk State's matchups this season is 142.2, 2.7 more points than this game's total.

Norfolk State is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Norfolk State has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

The Spartans have entered two games this season as the underdog by +375 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Norfolk State has a 21.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 5 62.5% 79.2 153.8 70.9 138.4 151.3 Norfolk State 5 62.5% 74.6 153.8 67.5 138.4 139.6

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up only 3.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Pride allow (70.9).

Norfolk State is 1-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 4-4-0 1-0 3-5-0 Norfolk State 5-3-0 2-0 4-4-0

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Norfolk State 11-2 Home Record 10-2 11-5 Away Record 6-8 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.