The Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) play the Hofstra Pride (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kuluel Mading: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Christian Ings: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 23.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

23.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Washington: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 91st 79.2 Points Scored 74.6 185th 182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 67.5 103rd 216th 35.9 Rebounds 34.5 270th 337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.0 109th 7th 11.1 3pt Made 6.8 240th 42nd 16.5 Assists 11.8 282nd 138th 11.4 Turnovers 10.4 75th

