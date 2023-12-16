Norfolk State vs. Hofstra December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) play the Hofstra Pride (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Christian Ings: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 23.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|91st
|79.2
|Points Scored
|74.6
|185th
|182nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|103rd
|216th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34.5
|270th
|337th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|109th
|7th
|11.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|42nd
|16.5
|Assists
|11.8
|282nd
|138th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|75th
