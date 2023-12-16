How to Watch the Norfolk State vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Norfolk State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 57.1 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 52.8 the Tigers give up.
- Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.
- Auburn's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.1 points.
- The Tigers record 13.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Spartans give up (55.6).
- When Auburn puts up more than 55.6 points, it is 8-0.
- Norfolk State is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Tigers shoot 42.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.
- The Spartans' 37.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Tigers have given up.
Norfolk State Leaders
- Kierra Wheeler: 16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
- Niya Fields: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Da'Brya Clark: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Danaijah Williams: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 74-43
|Williams Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 76-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 51-46
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/28/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
