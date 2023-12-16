The Auburn Tigers (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Norfolk State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 57.1 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 52.8 the Tigers give up.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.
  • Auburn's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.1 points.
  • The Tigers record 13.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Spartans give up (55.6).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 55.6 points, it is 8-0.
  • Norfolk State is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 42.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.
  • The Spartans' 37.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Norfolk State Leaders

  • Kierra Wheeler: 16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
  • Niya Fields: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
  • Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Da'Brya Clark: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Danaijah Williams: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Minnesota L 74-43 Williams Arena
12/2/2023 @ Chicago State W 76-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 @ Wake Forest L 51-46 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/18/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/28/2023 UNC Wilmington - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

