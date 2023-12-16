The Hofstra Pride (6-4) face the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.5% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 337th.

The Spartans score only 3.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Pride allow (70.9).

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Norfolk State is 4-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home Norfolk State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 22.8 more than it is averaging away (68).

The Spartans give up 60.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.

Norfolk State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (30.7%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule