The Hofstra Pride (6-4) face the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.5% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.
  • Norfolk State is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 337th.
  • The Spartans score only 3.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Pride allow (70.9).
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, Norfolk State is 4-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Norfolk State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 22.8 more than it is averaging away (68).
  • The Spartans give up 60.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.
  • Norfolk State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (30.7%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ VCU W 63-60 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/9/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-58 Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 @ Stony Brook L 84-78 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Virginia - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/20/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

