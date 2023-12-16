Norfolk State vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (8-2) and the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) facing off at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-51 win for heavily favored Auburn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Spartans head into this matchup following a 51-46 loss to Wake Forest on Sunday.
Norfolk State vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Norfolk State vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Auburn 67, Norfolk State 51
Other MEAC Predictions
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Drexel Dragons on November 8, the Spartans captured their signature win of the season, a 51-49 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Norfolk State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 142) on November 8
- 67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 200) on November 16
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 221) on November 6
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 227) on November 26
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 312) on November 12
Norfolk State Leaders
- Kierra Wheeler: 16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
- Niya Fields: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Da'Brya Clark: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Danaijah Williams: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 57.1 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.6 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.
