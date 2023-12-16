Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Aube-Kubel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
- Aube-Kubel averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Aube-Kubel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|11:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
