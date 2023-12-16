For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nic Dowd a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

Dowd averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.