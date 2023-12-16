The Charlotte Hornets, with Miles Bridges, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Bridges, in his last game, had 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 112-107 loss to the Pelicans.

We're going to break down Bridges' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 30.1 PR -- 27.5 3PM 1.5 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Bridges has made 7.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Bridges' opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The 76ers concede 112.2 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 26.4 per game, 16th in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

