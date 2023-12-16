MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans versus the Auburn Tigers is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that includes a MEAC team in action.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at Florida Atlantic Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Auburn Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|SEC Network +
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Wagner Seahawks
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|-
