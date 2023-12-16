On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Matthew Phillips going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
  • Phillips has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

