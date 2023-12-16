For bracketology analysis around Longwood and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Longwood ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 NR NR 125

Longwood's best wins

Longwood, in its best win of the season, took down the North Carolina Central Eagles 73-66 on November 18. Johnathan Massie was the top scorer in the signature win over North Carolina Central, posting 20 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

83-72 at home over Lamar (No. 233/RPI) on November 25

80-61 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 265/RPI) on November 15

69-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273/RPI) on November 26

62-61 on the road over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on December 9

84-82 at home over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 24

Longwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

The Lancers have the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Schedule insights

Of the Lancers' 18 remaining games this year, 18 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Longwood's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Longwood's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

