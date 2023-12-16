The Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Liberty vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames put up just four more points per game (61.3) than the Spiders allow (57.3).
  • Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
  • Richmond has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.
  • The 75.4 points per game the Spiders record are 5.7 more points than the Flames give up (69.7).
  • When Richmond scores more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.
  • When Liberty allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.
  • The Spiders shoot 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames concede defensively.
  • The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 BLK, 52 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
  • Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Towson L 73-70 Liberty Arena
12/10/2023 @ NC State L 80-67 Reynolds Coliseum
12/13/2023 Radford L 57-45 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/20/2023 Grand Canyon - Liberty Arena
12/29/2023 Randolph - Liberty Arena

