The Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Flames put up just four more points per game (61.3) than the Spiders allow (57.3).

Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Richmond has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.

The 75.4 points per game the Spiders record are 5.7 more points than the Flames give up (69.7).

When Richmond scores more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.

When Liberty allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.

The Spiders shoot 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames concede defensively.

The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 BLK, 52 FG%

12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 BLK, 52 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Liberty Schedule