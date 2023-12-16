How to Watch the Liberty vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Richmond Spiders (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison
- The Flames put up just four more points per game (61.3) than the Spiders allow (57.3).
- Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
- Richmond has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.
- The 75.4 points per game the Spiders record are 5.7 more points than the Flames give up (69.7).
- When Richmond scores more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.
- When Liberty allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.
- The Spiders shoot 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames concede defensively.
- The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 BLK, 52 FG%
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Towson
|L 73-70
|Liberty Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ NC State
|L 80-67
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|Radford
|L 57-45
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/20/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/29/2023
|Randolph
|-
|Liberty Arena
