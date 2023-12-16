Liberty vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Richmond Spiders (8-2) and the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Richmond to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Flames head into this contest following a 57-45 loss to Radford on Wednesday.
Liberty vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 73, Liberty 60
Other CUSA Predictions
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Flames took down the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, 84-81, on November 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Flames have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).
- Liberty has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spiders are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 101st-most victories.
- Liberty has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 110) on November 10
- 67-53 at home over JMU (No. 114) on December 1
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 BLK, 52.0 FG%
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Flames put up 61.3 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.
- The Flames average 62.5 points per game at home, and 63.8 on the road.
- Liberty allows 57.3 points per game at home, and 73.0 away.
