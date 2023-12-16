In the upcoming tilt versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on John Carlson to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carlson averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.8%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:37 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:08 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 25:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 5-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

