The Hampton Pirates (4-5) will face the James Madison Dukes (9-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hampton Players to Watch

  • Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyrese Mullen: 15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tristan Maxwell: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Amir Nesbitt: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Lusane: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison vs. Hampton Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
29th 84.4 Points Scored 94.1 1st
259th 74.2 Points Allowed 75.2 278th
53rd 40 Rebounds 41.2 34th
94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.9 63rd
157th 7.8 3pt Made 9.8 27th
83rd 15.3 Assists 17.4 28th
345th 14.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

