How to Watch James Madison vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- In games James Madison shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Dukes are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
- The 94.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 19.9 more points than the Pirates give up (74.2).
- When James Madison totals more than 74.2 points, it is 9-0.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively James Madison fared better in home games last season, posting 86.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game when playing on the road.
- The Dukes allowed 65.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.8 in road games.
- When playing at home, James Madison averaged 1.9 more threes per game (9.4) than on the road (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (33.1%).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|W 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|W 130-59
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
