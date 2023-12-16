The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • In games James Madison shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Dukes are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
  • The 94.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 19.9 more points than the Pirates give up (74.2).
  • When James Madison totals more than 74.2 points, it is 9-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively James Madison fared better in home games last season, posting 86.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Dukes allowed 65.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.8 in road games.
  • When playing at home, James Madison averaged 1.9 more threes per game (9.4) than on the road (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Buffalo W 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/3/2023 Keystone W 130-59 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/9/2023 @ Old Dominion W 84-69 Chartway Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Coppin State - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

