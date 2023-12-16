When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will James Madison be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on James Madison's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

How James Madison ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-0 1-0 20 20 27

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, James Madison defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes on the road on November 9. The final score was 113-108 in overtime. Terrence Edwards was the top scorer in the signature victory over Kent State, posting 24 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

79-76 on the road over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on November 6

82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 158/RPI) on November 21

76-73 at home over Radford (No. 167/RPI) on November 17

84-69 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 211/RPI) on December 9

95-64 over Fresno State (No. 216/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

James Madison has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, James Madison faces the 244th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Dukes have 20 games remaining this season, including 20 versus teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

JMU has 20 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

James Madison's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Coppin State Eagles

James Madison Dukes vs. Coppin State Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming James Madison games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.