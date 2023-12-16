The Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) on December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.4% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 5-10 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.

The Hornets' 112.7 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers give up.

Charlotte has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets average 112.2 points per game, 1.2 less than away (113.4). On defense they concede 119.1 points per game at home, 3.0 less than away (122.1).

At home Charlotte is allowing 119.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than it is away (122.1).

The Hornets pick up 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries