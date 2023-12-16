The Philadelphia 76ers (16-7), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center, go up against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward averages 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Terry Rozier averages 23.9 points, 3.5 boards and 7.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington posts 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 14.8 points, 2.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Miles Bridges posts 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The 76ers are receiving 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tobias Harris this season.

The 76ers are receiving 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this season.

Patrick Beverley gets the 76ers 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Hornets 76ers 113.0 Points Avg. 122.3 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.5% Three Point % 37.7%

