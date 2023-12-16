Hornets vs. 76ers December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (16-7), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center, go up against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward averages 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Terry Rozier averages 23.9 points, 3.5 boards and 7.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- P.J. Washington posts 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.8 points, 2.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Miles Bridges posts 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid is averaging 33.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The 76ers are receiving 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tobias Harris this season.
- The 76ers are receiving 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this season.
- Patrick Beverley gets the 76ers 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Hornets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|76ers
|113.0
|Points Avg.
|122.3
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
