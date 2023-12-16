The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) are heavily favored (-15.5) to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Hampton Pirates (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 162.5 points.

Hampton vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -15.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton and its opponents have combined to score more than 162.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Hampton's contests this season is 158.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Hampton has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Hampton has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +725 or more once this season and lost that game.

Hampton has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hampton vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 2 28.6% 94.1 178.5 75.2 149.4 152.2 Hampton 2 33.3% 84.4 178.5 74.2 149.4 151

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates score an average of 84.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.2 the Dukes allow.

When it scores more than 75.2 points, Hampton is 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Hampton vs. James Madison Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 5-2-0 0-1 6-1-0 Hampton 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

Hampton vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Hampton 11-3 Home Record 7-6 8-6 Away Record 1-13 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

