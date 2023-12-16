The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will hope to end a six-game road skid when squaring off against the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports

Hampton vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Pirates' 47.6 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 53.7 the Revolutionaries give up.

Hampton has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

George Washington's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.6 points.

The Revolutionaries average 8.6 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Pirates give up (68.3).

George Washington has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

The Revolutionaries shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Pirates concede defensively.

The Pirates shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.0% lower than the Revolutionaries concede.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG% Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 27.3 FG%

