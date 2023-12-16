Hampton vs. George Washington December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will face the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.
Hampton vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Hampton Players to Watch
- Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
- Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maren Durant: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nya Lok: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mayowa Taiwo: 4.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Essence Brown: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
