What are Hampton's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Hampton ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 358

Hampton's best win

Hampton, in its best win of the season, beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 92-85 on November 18. With 24 points, Tedrick Wilcox Jr. was the leading scorer versus FGCU. Second on the team was Tristan Maxwell, with 22 points.

Hampton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

The Pirates have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Hampton gets the 262nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have four games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Hampton's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Hampton's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Hampton Pirates

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Hampton Pirates Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Bowling Green Falcons -11.5

Bowling Green Falcons -11.5 Total: 150.5 points

