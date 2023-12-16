The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
  • Hampton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 65th.
  • The Pirates score an average of 84.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.2 the Dukes give up.
  • Hampton is 4-2 when it scores more than 75.2 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hampton put up more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.1.
  • At home, Hampton knocked down 5.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) as well.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 UMBC L 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 121-66 Hampton Convocation Center
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin W 100-53 Hampton Convocation Center
12/16/2023 James Madison - Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

